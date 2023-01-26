Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.