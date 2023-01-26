OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

OFX Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

About OFX Group

(Get Rating)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services. It offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers. The company also provides international payment solutions, including OFX IT platform; client service; compliance; banking relationships; and payments services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.