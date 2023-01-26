Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

