Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0559

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $320.03 million and $48.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.57 or 0.06980584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00077783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025241 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

