NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $174.10 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

