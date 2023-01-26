NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 11,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

NWF Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

