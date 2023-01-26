NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of NVE worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 22,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,205. NVE Co. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

