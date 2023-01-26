Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.80. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 17,011 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.