Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.90. 55,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 166,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,191. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,079,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after buying an additional 364,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.