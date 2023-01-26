NuCypher Price Up 31% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $122.88 million and approximately $63.10 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

