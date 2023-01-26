NuCypher (NU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $101.18 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $128.75 million and $101.18 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

