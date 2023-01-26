NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

