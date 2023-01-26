NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:T traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 18,615,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,533,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
