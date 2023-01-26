NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 721,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

