NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

