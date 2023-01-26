NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,804. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

