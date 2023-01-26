NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.88. The company had a trading volume of 411,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.