NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 262,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,125,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,918 shares of company stock worth $1,296,212. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.