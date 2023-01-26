Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 10.7%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83.95 ($1.04). Approximately 722,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 632,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.16).

The company has a market cap of £54.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

