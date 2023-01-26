Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was down 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 6,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 24.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.