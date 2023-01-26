NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

