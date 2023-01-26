Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 12,422,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,458,746. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

