Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 504 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,570,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.