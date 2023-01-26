Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $281,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $147.66. 902,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

