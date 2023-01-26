Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 830.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.36. The stock had a trading volume of 991,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,415. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.23 and its 200 day moving average is $393.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

