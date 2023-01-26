Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 3,310 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

PDBC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 774,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,346. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

