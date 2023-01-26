Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2023 guidance to $21.85-$22.45 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $463.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average is $498.08. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,954,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

