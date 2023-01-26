Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-$22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 billion-$38.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.86 billion.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,320. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.08. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

