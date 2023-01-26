Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $461.75. 959,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,972. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

