Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

