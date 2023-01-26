Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,061 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

