Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Several research firms have weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 155.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

