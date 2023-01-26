Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 68,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 73,277 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $17.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
Noah Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 155.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
