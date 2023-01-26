Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Up 5.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 36,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 20,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

