Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 19,450.0% in January

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 19,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,837. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

