Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 19,450.0% in January

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 19,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nightfood Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,837. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Nightfood
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nightfood (NGTF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.