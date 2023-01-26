NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.67 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.
Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare
In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
