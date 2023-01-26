NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.67 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

