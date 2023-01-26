NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 8,556,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

