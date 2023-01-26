NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,498,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,240. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

