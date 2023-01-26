NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,983 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,225,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 394,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

