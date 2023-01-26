NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,225,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $96,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $76.78. 7,498,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

