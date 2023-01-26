Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 36,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

