New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $9.82 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.