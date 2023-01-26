New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

