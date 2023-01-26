Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 824,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 252,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.35) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

