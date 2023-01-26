NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $31.65

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $34.56. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 56,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 698,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,017,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

