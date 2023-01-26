Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading 42.2% Higher

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 42.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Neon Bloom Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
