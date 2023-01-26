Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Contrast

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 4 0 2.38

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $110.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 127.26 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -4.13 NovoCure $535.03 million 17.69 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -117.09

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats NovoCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

