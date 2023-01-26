Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $33.47 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00007333 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,765,740 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

