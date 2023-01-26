NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.69 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $257.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00011628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00079904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,329,268 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,329,268 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.5886339 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $207,526,759.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

