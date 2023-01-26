NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 74.53 ($0.92) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £165.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.02.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
