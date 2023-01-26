NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:NBMI opened at GBX 74.53 ($0.92) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £165.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.02.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.