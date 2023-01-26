Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Insider Transactions at Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.